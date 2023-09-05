Watch: Damian Lillard electrifies hometown wedding with sappy rap performance

Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard showed off his microphone skills live as he rapped for a local wedding, and the crowd loved it. Any fan would be incredibly amazed if an NBA star crashes an event and puts on a performance, which is what happened with Lillard recently.

As the trade rumors surrounding Lillard have settled down for now, fans have fixated their attention on different things. The host at the wedding reception surprised the newlyweds by bringing out the seven-time All-Star to put up a live performance.

Watch the videos below to see how energized the crowd and the couple were as soon as Dame Dolla started to rap.

It was a special moment for the couple and the guests who took over the dance floor while Dame rapped. After the event, the point guard talked about why he decided to perform live.

"It's only right, for the people. Home team," Lillard said. "It is what it is. Love is in the air. I had to slide. I wasn't doing s***."

Lillard is always there for his fans, which explains why he took the time to show up and make the couple's special day, extra special.

NBA insider suggests the Blazers should add Tyler Herro to Damian Lillard's trade package

Fans are still waiting for the Portland guard to be traded this offseason. Following his request to be traded to the Miami Heat, there hasn't been any movement regarding his demands to leave the Blazers.

NBA insider Marc Spears made a suggestion recently regarding the trade package that the Heat could propose to acquire Damian Lillard. Spears said that adding Tyler Herro could add an incredible amount of value if he gets included in the trade package.

"There’s some shooters that are on the floor that put fear in your heart, and he’s one of them, and those are hard players to find," Spears said. "There’s a lot of guys shooting 3s. There’s not a lot of guys you fear shooting 3s. This Tyler Herro hate from the beginning has been really confusing to me.

"If you could get Herro and (Jaime) Jaquez, and somebody was like, 'Well, they got (Anfernee) Simons,' so what? Add pieces. You can make other moves later, but I’m trying to get more depth. Are you convinced that everybody on that roster is better than Tyler Herro? He’s pretty good."

Last season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Miami. He has the chance to add value to the young Portland squad if he ever gets included in the trade package for Lillard.

