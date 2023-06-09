Watch: Damian Lillard recreates 2019 playoff 'Dame Time' logo shot during Hong Kong tour

In 2019, Damian Lillard hit one of the most iconic game-winning shots in recent memory. With a chance to close out the series against the OKC Thunder, Lillard calmly dribbled the ball up the court, letting the clock wind down.

Moments before the buzzer struck zero, Lillard side-stepped a block attempt from Paul George and drained a shot for the ages while waving goodbye to the Thunder. After the game, George made headlines for saying the bucket was a bad shot, earning him plenty of criticism from fans and analysts.

During a recent tour in Hong Kong, Lillard recreated the iconic shot for a gym packed full of fans, who all celebrated as the shot went down. Part of what made the feat so entertaining was that Lillard missed the first two attempts, until one fan yelled out 'Paul George'.

Just like he did in the NBA Playoffs, as the buzzer counted down, Lillard knocked down the shot over his defender, who couldn't help but celebrate with Dame.

Looking at what Paul George said about Damian Lillard's shot, and how Dame responded

Immediately after the game, George went on record saying that Damian Lillard took a bad shot. While the comments were viewed by many as a case of sour grapes, George recently reflected on the shot during a podcast episode.

This time, George jokingly recalled the moment, replaying how things went down in his head moments before Lillard's game-winning shot:

"When that play is going on, I'm in front of him and I'm like watching the time behind him and it's going down. At what point is he gonna make his move? I see him sizing me up but I'm like, 'I know this n***** not about to shoot this sh*t from here. So that's why I jumped before the jumps.

"Because it's like two seconds left at this point, it's gonna be a tough shot. He side-stepped it. That sh*t was like a Gatorade commercial. I was emotional at the time, I got killed in the media. Dame say 'aw he hating.' It was a bad shot, but to his respect a hell of a shooter. It does suck to be on the bad side of such an iconic moment."

2023 NBA All Star - Practice & Media Availability

George's comments didn't go over well at the time, with Damian Lillard alleging that George was simply being a poor sport who should have played better defense. Despite that, Lillard has since gone on record stating that his game-winner was in fact a bad shot.

In February, Damian Lillard watched the footage, revealing all these years later hoe he's still surprised by how deep the shot was. He also admitted that the shot may have been a bad one:

"My game-winner against OKC. Game 5. I have seen this so many times. Every time I see this, one thing that never changes is I can't believe how deep I was sometimes, like I actually shot that. That actually was a bad shot."

