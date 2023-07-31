Watch: DeMar DeRozan puts on a show in the Drew League

While waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to begin, DeMar DeRozan has been keeping himself in shape. The Drew League is a place where some NBA players go to keep off the rust. In a recent appearance in the Drew League, DeRozan showed that he is still one of the best mid-range shooters in the league.

The 33-year-old wingman lit up the Drew League by scoring 33 points playing for the MMV Cheaters. DeRozan was just everywhere with his mid-range game and he also dropped a few three-pointers along the way.

The last time basketball fans got to see DeRozan perform on the basketball court was in the NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament as the Chicago Bulls missed the playoffs losing to the Miami Heat.

In his second full season with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan was able to provide 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. During the Play-In, he tallied 24.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks a game.

DeRozan will be playing his third season with the Bulls for $28.6 million and is set to be a free agent come the summer of 2024.

Is DeMar DeRozan overrated?

In 14 seasons in the NBA, DeMar DeRozan has been a potent scorer wherever he goes. His career averages are at 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

However, the lack of post-season success is what is missing in DeRozan's basketball resume. In an article by Bleacher Report, he is even listed as an overrated player.

"He was an easy inclusion on our list because DeRozan's individual bucket-getting prowess has led to precious little team success and comes with a level of defensive ineptitude that basically cancels out (at best) the value he provides as a scorer," wrote Grant Hughes.

"Throw in a career-long reluctance to work off the ball or shoot threes, and DeRozan has essentially pigeonholed himself as a high-usage weapon who limits his team's offensive ceiling and can't scale down into a supporting role because he doesn't contribute enough in other areas," he adds.

This brand of being 'good but not great' has been the stigma that DeRozan carries in his NBA career. In his last year with the Chicago Bulls, trade rumors linger, but only time will tell if DeRozan's doubters will flip the coin.

