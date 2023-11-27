Watch: Devin Booker hits clutch fadeaway 3 to seal Suns win amid insane sequence with Jalen Brunson

The wild ending between the matchup of the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns ended with Jalen Brunson and Devin Booker trading blows at the basketball mecca Madison Square Garden. The amazing sequence of events shows how unpredictable basketball can be until the last seconds.

With 41.7 left in the fourth quarter, the ball was with the New York Knicks, who had the chance to tie the game or go ahead with a 3-pointer, with the Suns leading 113-111.

After an unsuccessful attempt to find the basket, the Knicks regrouped with 29.2 seconds left and the ball in Jalen Brunson's hands. He had Jordan Goodwyn guarding him as makes a move once Mitchell Robinson arrives with the pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brunson found Jusuf Nurkic on the switch but created space by the nail to launch a pull-up jumper and sunk it in with 21.9 seconds left.

Expand Tweet

With the last effort to seal the game, the Suns in-bounded Devin Booker, with RJ Barrett guarding him. He burns the clock and starts to dribble with 10 seconds left as Immanuel Quickley came in to help with the double team.

Booker gave the ball to Goodwin to force a separation through a quick give-and-go. The three-time NBA All-Star drew Julius Randle to come out on top to help RJ Barrett.

A huge jump step helped Booker create good space between him and Randle as he pulled up for the 3-point shot and made the basket with both defenders raising their arms. He sunk it in with 1.7 seconds left.

Expand Tweet

With not much time left, Jalen Brunson tried to tie the game with a 34-foot three-pointer but missed by only a few inches.

Expand Tweet

Suns extend winning streak with Devin Booker's winner

The Phoenix Suns continued their momentum with their seventh straight win, improving their season record to 11-6 after beating the Knicks. A clutch 3-point basket by Devin Booker sealed the fate of the Knicks as they dropped another loss at the Madison Square Garden.

With no Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Devin Booker led the charge with 28 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and two blocks. Eric Gordon complemented him with 25 points.

Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 35 points along with eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block. Julius Randle also had a good night, with 28 points and five boards.

The Phoenix Suns have another road game, as they take on the Toronto Raptors next in Canada on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Knicks will look to bounce back when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden a day earlier.