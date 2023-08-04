Watch: Diana Taurasi makes a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to reach 10,000 career points

WNBA star Diana Taurasi made history on Thursday night in a Phoenix Mercury jersey. With a nifty catch-and-shoot 3-pointer against the Atlanta Dream, Taurasi became the first player to rack up 10,000 career points.

Early in the third quarter, Taurasi received the ball in an unfavorable shot-clock situation on the right wing. However, the Mercury star has made a career out of shining in big moments like this.

After catching the ball in rhythm, Taurasi followed the flow and pulled a shot from deep to extend Phoenix's lead to 12 points. While this in itself is a great sign for the team, the shot itself was more valuable for the individual.

The 3-pointer marked Diana Taurasi's 10,000th point in the WNBA, further extending her scoring record and also making her the only player in WNBA history to reach that milestone.

At 41 years old, Taurasi is more than 2,500 points ahead of the next candidate, Tina Thompson (7,488). With a career average of 19.2 points per game over the course of a nearly 20-year-long career, Taurasi is undoubtedly one of the greatest, if not the greatest, scorers in WNBA history.

To top it off, she also holds the record for the most field goals made, most 3-pointers made, and most FTs made.

Diana Taurasi's performance may see the Mercury through to a win

While both teams are in desperate need of a win, the Mercury has been the dominant force thus far in the game.

With a 70-54 lead, the Mercury are in a comfortable position to ride this game to a win. Diana Taurasi's performance was a major contributing factor to this effort.

Taurasi, who came in just 18 points short of the 10,000-point milestone, scored 29 points within the first three quarters itself. She also recorded four rebounds and two assists in the process.

Taurasi's scoring outburst has been the only bright spark for the Mercury in this game. Phoenix is already playing without a superstar in Brittney Griner, who opted to take two games off due to mental health issues but has since missed one more.

While the Mercury is likely to coast towards a win, the team is still in a troubled situation for the season. With a 6-19 record, Phoenix is one of the worst teams in the league, with slim chances of a playoff spot at the moment.

