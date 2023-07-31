WNBA Star Brittney Griner set to miss two games to focus on mental health

The Phoenix Mercury will be without Brittney Griner in their upcoming two games, as the nine-time WNBA All-Star has decided to take a mental health break, as stated by the team's social media account.

Griner's absence will be felt during their matches against the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, scheduled from July 30 to August 1. The team fully supports her decision to prioritize her well-being and fully stands by her during this time.

Phoenix Mercury @PhoenixMercury Mercury center Brittney Griner will not travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip to Chicago and Indiana (July 30-August 1) to focus on her mental health. The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return.

This season marks Griner's return after facing detention in Russia and missing the entire 2022 WNBA season. So far, she has been performing well, averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks in the 20 games played during the 2023 WNBA season.

However, the Phoenix Mercury has been struggling this season, holding the third-worst record in the league with a 6-18 standing. With seven losses in their last ten games and a current three-game losing streak, they face a challenging road ahead.

Ups and downs in Brittney Griner's return to America

It has not been easy for Brittney Griner since she returned to the WNBA. As many would love to see her back to play basketball, some don't share the same feeling towards her.

Earlier in the season, she was harassed at the Dallas Fort International Airport by a YouTube personality, leading the WNBA to take precautions for her safety, arranging charter travel to avoid public harassment.

Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou The WNBA has released a statement regarding an incident that happened today in which Brittney Griner was apparently harassed at an airport pic.twitter.com/aJ0ZCHPtkl

On the other hand, the 32-year-old center was named as a starter for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game.

"It meant everything to me. I didn't think that I would be here today, honestly but everybody sending letters, sending love, posting. I'm still seeing it to this day everything that everybody did. It really meant a lot to me, it gave me hope it made me not want to just give it up for anything, so it was this league that helped me out," said Griner

