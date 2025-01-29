WATCH: Dillon Brooks roughs up Trae Young with neck grab in intense skirmish

Tuesday's game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks got chippy as Dillon Brooks and Trae Young got into a scuffle. At around the 50-second mark of the fourth quarter, Young was knocked down by Brooks on the perimeter.

Immediately after he hit the ground, teammate Dyson Daniels hit an and-1 layup, causing a break in the action. Young took that opportunity to retaliate by driving his shoulder into Brooks as he walked past him.

This eventually led to a brief stand-off where the two stood right in front of each other which is when Brooks grabbed Young by the neck. The two had to be separated and a double technical was called on each player.

Since a technical was assessed to both teams, free throws were not awarded. However, Dyson Daniels still took a trip to the charity stripe for the foul that occurred before the scuffle. Daniels hit his free throw to cut Houston's lead to two (98-96).

The Rockets survived the Hawks' efforts to come back in the final seconds of the game. DeAndre Hunter missed a 3-pointer that would have given Atlanta the lead. Houston got possession of the ball and Alperen Sengun iced the game by hitting the last field goal which increased their lead to four (100-96).

Interestingly, Dillon Brooks and Trae Young were among the league's leaders in technical fouls last season. Brooks registered 15 techs and was tied with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards for the most in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Young was tied for third with 12. The other players who had the same as Young were Bobby Portis, Georges Niang, Grant Williams and Max Strus.

Looking at Dillon Brooks and Trae Young's performances in Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets game

Tuesday's matchup was the first time that the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets faced each other this season. The East vs. West matchup proved to be a tight one as it came down to the wire and was decided by only four points.

Trae Young was somewhat of a double-edged sword for the Hawks, as he put up a team-high 21 points and nine assists. However, he also turned the ball over eight times throughout the course of the game. This includes three turnovers in the third quarter when the Rockets outscored the Hawks by 10 (33-23).

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks was one of five Rockets players to score in double-figures. Brooks contributed 11 points to his team's point total, going 4-for-12 (3-for-8 on 3-pointers) in his shooting.

In the third quarter, Brooks attempted two shots but missed both. However, he was a +3 during that period despite not registering a rebound or assist in seven minutes of action.

