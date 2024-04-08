Watch: Dwight Howard's comical reaction to watching 2024 solar eclipse after dishing advice on wearing glasses

Even NBA stars like Dwight Howard were fond of the solar eclipse that happened today. Howard was one of the players who had their attention on the solar eclipse and had to take a look at the event. No need to worry about the former NBA star's eyesight as he protected his vision by wearing glasses.

One-half of the world was able to see the total eclipse, as the earth's moon was in perfect alignment with the Sun and our planet. Most people who were in Texas and Maine saw the incredible scientific event, which doesn’t happen very often.

Howard, being his usual self, was having fun with the total solar eclipse. He posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) on what to do while looking at the event. NASA advised that people who want to look at the solar phenomenon should wear glasses to protect their vision.

Which is exactly what Howard did, but he just made it a bit goofy.

"Oh, don't do it! Don't do it!" Howard said, "Listen y'all, I'm telling you. Do not take your glasses off. Keep 'em on!"

Which other NBA players aside from Dwight Howard looked up to see the solar eclipse?

With the total solar eclipse being a rare happenstance, a few NBA players took time to stare at the event with the proper gear. Dwight Howard wasn't the only NBA player who looked up and stared at the event, which lasted quite a while.

Former San Antonio Spurs star and sixth man, Manu Ginobili, photographed the event. Ginobili posted a clouded photo of the solar eclipse and shared it with his followers on X. Take a look at the photo below.

New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo were together when the moon passed by our Sun. Interestingly, Hart asked his followers on social media if wearing glasses is necessary. Tons of accounts on X, including his podcast, the "Roommates Show," advised the Knicks forward to wear glasses.

His All-Star teammate, Jalen Brunson, posted a photo of him with his former college teammates looking up at the sun. Take a look at the photo below.

Dwight Howard posts his photos of the solar eclipse

Many people were looking forward to seeing the solar event. Howard decided to take photos of the event and share them with his followers on social media. He posted four photos of the event on X.

Howard captures the total solar eclipse

