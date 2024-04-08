Did Dwight Howard sue Ray Allen? Debunking viral rumor about former NBA champions

Dwight Howard might not be in the NBA, however, news regarding him still finds a way into the NBA. Recently, he was in the news after a man sued him for an alleged sexual assault by the NBA champion. Now, there are rumors around Howard that he is suing former NBA champion Ray Allen.

Recently, an account named “Adrian Wojnarowski ᶠᵃⁿ” reported on X/Twitter that Dwight Howard was suing Ray Allen, the Hall of Fame player, for catfishing him. However, as far as the authenticity of the news goes, it is not true.

“Dwight Howard has accused Ray Allen of catfishing him and is expected to sue, Allen says he will countersuit, sources tell ESPN.”

The X/Twitter handle is a parody account that fans have made of Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA Insider from ESPN. Usually, when Wojnarowski breaks news on social media, he uses the same language. The breaking news coming from the handle is just for laughter and fun.

Moreover, catfishing is popularly used by people who fake their identity and personas on dating websites to get a date. Howard’s sexual identity has been in the news lately after he was sued by a man named Stephen Harper. Harper had alleged Howard of sexual assault.

The parody account is known for trolling athletes and influential people in the NBA. The breaking news was merely to poke fun at Howard and troll him online.

Dwight Howard pens a heartfelt message for Rajon Rondo

Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2020. Both were two of the most crucial parts of the Lakers in the Bubble in Orlando. Howard himself played a big part in the Lakers' defense and largely patrolled the paint area. Rando mostly rolled with the second unit making heavy contributions on both ends.

It was during their stint with the Lakers in 2019-20 that both became close to each other. Recently, Rondo announced his retirement from the NBA. Howard took some time out to pen a heartfelt message for his former teammate on Instagram.

“One of the greatest point guards in the game of basketball has seen 16 years in the NBA! Nobody will understand how hard it is to achieve the things you’ve achieved! Future HOF for sure Enjoy your family bro (Rajon Rondo) congrats on an amazing career”.

Howard and Rando were also fierce competitors. They also competed against each other at the highest level. In the 2009-10 season, Howard was with Magic, who reached the NBA Finals, they defeated the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Rondo retired with two championships, one with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and a second with the Lakers in 2020. Howard is yet to retire from the NBA and hoping for a call from any team in the league next season.