Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo has finally retired from professional basketball. The 38-year-old notably played for the Boston Celtics, LA Lakers, and the New Orleans Pelicans in his 16-year NBA career.

During his career, Rondo established himself among the greatest point guards in the league. Rondo was the league's assists leader three times and the steals leader in 2010.

Here are the top five moments in Rajon Rondo's career.

5 best moments of Rajon Rondo's NBA career

#5 The greatest one-hand point guard

In 2011, the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics faced each other in the playoffs. The Celtics were already behind two games in the series with the Heat leading 2-0. However, Rondo ensured that the game would be recalled decades down the line.

Rondo had dislocated his elbow during the third quarter and his season looked over. However, he miraculously got his elbow popped back in and entered the game in the fourth quarter.

The talismanic player came back and played the entire fourth quarter with just one hand and helped his team beat Miami 97-81 in Game 3. Rondo ended the game with 11 assists and was lauded for his bravery.

#4 The historic triple-double

The 2012 season was perhaps the greatest year of Rajon Rondo’s career. Prime Rondo was on full display for the Boston Celtics. In March of that year, Rondo and the Celtics faced the New York Knicks and the guard broke a 23-year-old record that night.

Rondo put up a stunning display with 18 points, 20 assists, and 17 rebounds on the board. He became the first player to record over 17 points, assists, and rebounds in a single game since Magic Johnson in 1989. It was also the first time in 44 years that a player had recorded at least 15 points, 20 assists, and 15 rebounds in a single game.

The Celtics won the game, 115-111 in overtime, riding on Rondo's individual brilliance.

#3 2020 NBA Championship father-son moment

The LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics have been the biggest rivals in NBA history. Rajon Rondo appeared in a few of these games for the Celtics and was a thorn in the Lakers' path each time.

Rondo then joined the Lakers in the 2018-19 season and played two seasons. It was in the 2019-20 season that the Lakers won their 17th championship.

However, a picture that will remain timeless was of him playing with his son on the court, after winning the title. The father-son duo won the internet with their pure bonding moment.

#2 Game 2 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 2 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals is perhaps remembered for the resilience that Rajon Rondo displayed against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. After the Celtics fell to the Heat in Game 1, Rondo entered Game 2 with a vengeance.

In the overtime loss, the NBA champion put up historic numbers on the board. He scored 44 points on 16 of 24 shooting from the field and 2 of 2 from the field. Despite the Celtics losing the game, 111-115, it was Rondo’s attitude that became the highlight of the game.

#1 The 1st championship with the Boston Celtics

The first championship is always the greatest memory for any player. Rajon Rondo played nine seasons with the Boston Celtics and those were easily his prime years. It was during this time that he established himself as the best point guard in the league.

In 2008, Rondo, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett defeated Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers in six games. Rondo won the first championship of his career. Although he didn’t have the best series of his career, he did become an NBA champion for the first time.