Watch: Dwyane Wade feeds NBA on TNT co-host Adam Lefkoe baby food in honor of Candace Parker's pregnancy, Shaquille O'Neal refuses to do the same

The NBA on TNT Tuesday crew, featuring Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and WNBA star Candace Parker, certainly know how to have fun. With Parker expecting her second child, the two former NBA superstars decided to play some baby shower games alongside program host Adam Lefkoe.

As part of the fun and games, Wade fed Lefkoe some baby food, which the show host initially sampled quite reluctantly. However, Lefkoe seemed to quite relish the food upon tasting it. He had another helping of what Wade fed him, speculating it had apple ingredients in it. It turned out to be 'apple kiwi spinach,' which left Wade applauding Lefkoe's palate.

In a clear indication of just how much Lefkoe enjoyed the baby food, he proceeded to ask O'Neal whether he would like to feed him. The 49-year-old's response to the offer was:

"No, I'm good."

Lefkoe tried to incentivize the four-time NBA champion, saying:

"Shaq, this could be a big relationship-growing moment for us."

However, O'Neal would have none of it. The episode left all four individuals in splits.

Shaquille O'Neal stuffs Charles Barkley's SUV with packing peanuts

Although he refused to eat baby food at Candace Parker's baby shower, Shaquille O'Neal knows how to give viewers laugh-out-loud moments.

About three weeks ago, Shaq Daddy stuffed Charles Barkley's ride with packing peanuts after the latter deliberately threw an open bottle of water at the big center.

Determined to get back at him, O'Neal took the keys to Barkley's SUV and emptied a whole bag of packing peanuts in the vehicle.

O'Neal's partner-in-crime in this entire episode was Kenny Smith, another former basketball player who features on Inside the NBA. Smith captured O'Neal pulling off the vindictive act from start to finish on his phone camera.

The Big Fella actually filled Charles' ride with packing peanuts as payback. Shaq vs. Chuck never disappointsThe Big Fella actually filled Charles' ride with packing peanuts as payback. #InsideTheNBA Shaq vs. Chuck never disappoints 😂The Big Fella actually filled Charles' ride with packing peanuts as payback. #InsideTheNBA https://t.co/DhFzwZMeMn

O'Neal stuffing Barkley's ride with the packaging material wasn't the end of the matter. Although Barkley came out and saw what O'Neal had done to his car, he couldn't do anything immediately since he was unable to find his keys. However, he still managed to get even.

With O'Neal leaving the keys to his own car in his locker, Barkley promptly took them away. The only clue he offered O'Neal about the whereabouts of his keys were:

"They're in Atlanta."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh