Watch: Shaquille O'Neal stuffs Charles Barkley's SUV with packing peanuts as payback for Barkley throwing open water bottle at him

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are at it yet again. The two former NBA stars pranked each other on the sets of Inside the NBA, thereby providing a lot of laughs to fans across the world.

It all started with Barkley throwing a bottle of water at O'Neal inside the green room when the two retired NBA players were taking a break from their on-air appearance.

Barkley claimed he had been tossing water bottles to Shaq for many years. The only difference this time was that he threw an open bottle at O'Neal, resulting in water spilling all over the latter's suit, phone and computer. Barkley tried to duck out of the episode by offering a corny apology to Shaquille O'Neal. He said:

"I apologize to Shaq. I made a mistake with some water."

Initially, O'Neal seemed at peace with the whole episode. He accepted Barkley's apology, saying:

"It was an accident. I don't want no problems with Charles Barkley."

But that was a red herring. O'Neal did have his revenge against Barkley when he found his SUV keys lying in his locker. He took the keys and a whole bag of packing peanuts, a kind of packaging material used to provide cushioning to fragile items, and emptied the entire bag in Barkley's ride.

O'Neal's partner-in-crime in this entire episode was Kenny Smith, another former basketball player who features on Inside the NBA. Smith captured O'Neal pulling off the vindictive act from start to finish on his phone camera.

Charles Barkley gets back at Shaquille O'Neal for stuffing his car with packing peanuts

O'Neal stuffing Barkley's ride with the packaging material wasn't the end of the matter. Although Barkley came out and saw what O'Neal had done to his car, he couldn't do anything immediately since he was unable to find his keys.

But he still managed to get even when Shaquille O'Neal left the keys to his own drive in his locker. Barkley promptly took O'Neal's keys and admitted to taking them. The only clue he offered about the whereabouts of Shaq's keys were:

"They're in Atlanta."

This won't be the end of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's shennanigans. The two former NBA superstars have been at it for years together and their antics have provided several laugh-out-loud moments over the years.

Their unique, inimitable personalities have the ability to bring joy and laughter to one and all. We'll stay tuned for whatever prank they come up with next. But for now, O'Neal has won this round for stuffing Barkley's ride with packing peanuts.

