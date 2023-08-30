Dwyane Wade may have retired from the NBA, but that doesn't stop the star from shooting baskets. The legend who is currently in China for his "Way of Wade" event had some fun with some of his Asian fans as he showed them what made him a star in the league.

Wade is known for his electrifying dunks and incredible defense, which helped him win three titles. He's also great at making trick shots whenever the clock is running down and his team needs a basket. He showed fans that he still can make a shot from longer distances.

Following the shot, the former Miami Heat All-Star did his "This is my house" celebration, which had fans riled up. Here is the video from Instagram user zjw569 on the celebration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His celebration never gets old and has been a part of his game since he started doing it. Even now that he's retired, Wade can still knock down a clutch bucket.

You might also be interested in reading this: In Photos: Dwyane Wade re-shares his stunning wedding pictures with Gabrielle Union from 2014 on their ninth anniversary

Dwyane Wade has had some of the most iconic clutch moments

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

Whenever the Heat needs a critical basket, Wade shows up and performs. In the history of the NBA, he's one of the best players to perform when the clock's running down. Let's re-live some of the 13-time All-Star's best clutch moments of his career.

March 10, 2012

Miami went up against the Indiana Pacers, which was one of the biggest rivals of the team at the time. LeBron James had the chance to force overtime, with the score tied at 91. He tried to end the game but missed his attempt from beyond the arc.

Wade took matters into his own hands and shot a mid-range shot against Paul George leaving 0.1 seconds on the clock.

March 9, 2009

The game against the Chicago Bulls extended to double overtime and it looked like Wade didn't want a third one. He came up big on both ends of the floor as he stole the ball and ran to the other side to throw a one-legged three-pointer.

February 27, 2019

Wade was in his final year when he shot an insane game-winner against the Golden State Warriors. His first attempt was well contested by Quinn Cook and Kevin Durant, which left little time for him to release the ball.

However, being the clutch player that he is, Wade heaved a throw that had a little bit of help from the backboard.

Also read: Watch: Dwyane Wade & Zaire Wade get on the floor to celebrate Udonis Haslem’s NBA career during China tour

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)