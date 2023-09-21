Watch: Footage of Shaquille O'Neal 's stunning $74,000-worth Hellcat surfaces online

Shaquille O'Neal boasts one of the loudest personas in the NBA and a vehicle collection to match. He's one of the richest athletes of all time, and while his smart investments are universally praised, the one place where he has never hesitated to splurge has been on vehicles.

Considering how Shaq is one of the biggest people alive, getting normal cars isn't enough. Most vehicles have to be customized to his specifications to ensure that he is able to ride them. Videos of one of his prized customized rides have been doing the rounds on social media, really catching the eye of car enthusiasts everywhere.

A post by Daily Loud on Twitter features a shot of Shaq's Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, a premium performance car coveted by many. With the car costing around $106,000, it is one of the most expensive cars in its segment, and the customized kit makes it look absolutely regal with a Shaq-padded background.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This isn't Shaq's only Hellcat, such is the expanse of O'Neal's collection. This jewel in his crown has been described as one of the most over-the-top and powerful sedans available to man.

Shaquille O'Neal's collection is incredible, and the Hellcats are just the tip of the iceberg.

Shaquille O'Neal's car collection was described as a "slam dunk" by GQ in 2021

Shaquille O'Neal, owner of a "slam dunk" car collection

Dunking violently on people was Shaq's favorite pastime in the NBA, and having his car collection described as a "slam dunk" certainly must feel like a win for the big man. As someone who takes pride in his decisions and choices, Shaquille O'Neal is certainly assured of the quality of his car collection, and this extra validation would mean a lot to him.

Character Tony Montana's car from the movie "Scarface," a Ferrari 355 F1 Spider, a "Superman" Cadillac Escalade, a Polaris Slingshot, a Vaydor and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan are among Shaq's collection featured by GQ. It's a collection worthy of the man, indeed.

The Hellcat, despite its eye-popping price, isn't even in the top five for most expensive cars owned by Shaq, however. The honor of the most expensive Shaq-mobile vests with a $475,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom, according to reports. That is an incredible amount of money to spend on one vehicle, for sure, but clearly affordable for a man worth north of $400 million.