Watch: Gary Payton II throws down massive slam over LeBron James in Warriors’ Game 1 loss to the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the LA Lakers 117-112 on Tuesday night at Chase Center. However, there were still some positive takeaways for the Warriors.

There were also some notable highlight plays. One of those came in the third quarter when reserve guard Gary Payton II threw down a massive slam over Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Payton was hovering around the basket when shooting guard Klay Thompson set him up for the electric slam with a smooth behind-the-back pass. The dunk would prove to be Payton's only points of the game. However, they will likely be a memorable two for the veteran guard.

Watch the play below:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Gary Payton II HAMMERS it over LeBron James

LA Lakers steal Game 1 on the road against the Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis (left) put in a dominant display to give LA a 1-0 lead in the series

The LA Lakers survived a late rally from the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their second-round matchup.

LA led by 14 (112-98) midway through the fourth quarter. Golden State then scored 14 straight to tie it up at 112-112. However, the Lakers quickly regained the lead on a layup from combo guard D’Angelo Russell.

The Warriors later had a chance to tie the game on a 3-point attempt from shooting guard Jordan Poole with 9.1 seconds remaining. However, Poole missed the shot, allowing the Lakers to close out the game at the free-throw line through Dennis Schroder.

LA was led by superstar big man Anthony Davis, who finished with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks on 57.9% shooting. LeBron James added 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks on 37.5% shooting. Russell also added 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

Meanwhile, Golden State was led by superstar point guard Steph Curry, who finished with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and six 3-pointers on 41.7% shooting. Klay Thompson added 25 points, three rebounds, four assists and six 3-pointers on 36.0% shooting.

Warriors big man Kevon Looney also chipped in with a career-high 23 rebounds, marking his fourth game of this season's playoffs with 20-plus rebounds.

Following their win, the Lakers have taken a 1-0 lead over the Warriors in their Round 2 series. Game 2 will take place on Thursday night in San Francisco.

