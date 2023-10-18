Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo dazed after Damian Lillard knocks down logo shot in practice ahead of Thunder game

The admiration of Giannis Antetokounmpo for his teammate Damian Lillard is increasing every day. In a recent video, Giannis was awestruck by Lillard’s long-range shooting, when the latter shot a half-court shot during the practice hours. The shot left the entire Bucks’ squad in disbelief.

Milwaukee Bucks were in Oklahoma, set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder for their next preseason game. During the practice, Lillard took the ball and shot it from the logo. The ball hit the backboard and went into the basket. While the entire team was praising the all-star player, Giannis stood there with an open mouth, unable to believe what he had seen.

Lillard is a humble man and it was clearly visible on his face. He walked back with a shy smile on his face while dapping Giannis and others. The video perhaps also gave a peek into the Bucks' willingness to make Lillard comfortable in Milwaukee.

Giannis and Lillard are prepared for a long season in 2023-24. Two different players, with different physicalities, seem to be a perfect fit for each other. While Greek Freak is known for his game in the paint area, Dame is a long-range shooter. There is a wider belief that the combination of two-time NBA MVP and Lillard would bring the magic back to Milwaukee.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win a championship with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee?

In simple terms, Giannis is perhaps left with no excuses if he doesn’t win a championship with Damian Lillard in the upcoming two or three seasons. The team now has two of the best players with one of the best benchs in the league. There is a high expectation from the group but the pressure definitely falls more on both the superstar players.

If the Bucks win the championship this season, it would not come as a big surprise. However, failing to win the title this year should also not be termed a bust, as opined by many NBA pundits. Giannis’ and Damian Lillard's games complement each other’s which can help each other maximize production on the floor.

The Bucks’ offense would still revolve around Giannis and his presence on the floor would only help Lillard to operate better on the floor. In the last minutes of the close game, it is pretty much given that the Bucks would turn to Damian Lillard to take over the game. So far the offense is figured out on paper.

Defensively, the Bucks are pretty much the same but without one of their defensive heads in Jrue Holiday. There is no way to substitute his defense but Khris Middleton can take his assignments. His offensive responsibility would be substantially cut in Lillard's presence. But if everyone steps well into their role in the new system, the dream is not far from reality.