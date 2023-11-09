Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes annoyed and childish gesture after getting ejected for silly reason

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was ejected on Wednesday night (November 8) against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo was clearly annoyed and made a childish gesture towards the referees after he was called for a second technical foul due to a silly reason.

The Bucks were up by 11 points with nine minutes left in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo blocked a shot and drove coast-to-coast against multiple Pistons defenders. He ended up dunking the ball over Isaiah Stewart before staring him down for a second.

"The Greek Freak" also did the "too small" gesture for fun, but a referee called him for a technical foul for taunting. It was his second technical foul since he was called for one earlier in the second quarter. As he was arguing with the officials, Giannis sat courtside with an annoyed look and crossed his legs in disappointment.

Here's the entire video of the play, the technical foul and Giannis' reaction:

Giannis Antetokounmpo was so frustrated with the officials that it took some time for him to go back to the locker room. The crowd inside the Fiserv Forum was not happy as well since they paid a lot of money to see Giannis play.

It was also a soft technical foul since so many players have used the "too small" gesture and gotten away with it scot-free. Players and coaches had to restrain him, with his brother Thanasis able to calm him down and push him towards the exit, with the Milwaukee Bucks up by 13 points at that point.

Without their best player on the court, Milwaukee were unable to hold the lead. The Detroit Pistons ended the third quarter on a 35-17 run to take the 95-90 advantage heading into the final frame.

Bucks survive without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ejection sucked the life out of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo left the game with nine minutes left in the third quarter. He had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists at that point.

The Pistons went on a scoring run in the third quarter to take a five-point lead heading into the fourth. They doubled their lead for most of the final quarter, but Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez led the comeback 120-118 win.

Lillard made clutch buckets one after another to finish with 34 points, two rebounds and three assists. Lopez hit a huge 3-point shot with under a minute left and blocked Cade Cunningham's game-tying shot with about 10 seconds remaining in the game.

