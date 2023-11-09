Watch: Patrick Mahomes in attendance to support Dallas Mavericks against the Toronto Raptors

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is a huge basketball fan and is a lifelong supporter of the Dallas Mavericks. Mahomes is in attendance on Wednesday night's game between the Mavericks and Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center.

In the video below, you can see Mahomes sitting courtside with his wife Brittany. The two-time Super Bowl champion was born and raised in Tyler, Texas. With Dallas just an hour and a half away, he became a fan of the Mavericks and has attended multiple games throughout the years.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes had the time to go back home to Texas since the Kansas City Chiefs have their bye week this week. The Chiefs won't be playing until November 20 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a must-watch Monday Night Football showdown.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a hard-fought 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Berlin, Germany. The two-time NFL MVP went 20-for-30 and threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs struggled in the second half, but their defense did enough to get the win. The victory gave Kansas City a 7-2 record, which is tied for best in the entire AFC.

"Obviously, penalties and then me not connecting on guys deep down the field hurt us, but luckily for us our defense is playing their tail off and we got the win," Mahomes said after the game.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Don't know basketball" - 7x NBA champion lambasts critics who called out LeBron James for passing game-winning shot vs Heat

Who is Patrick Mahomes' favorite player growing up?

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

If Patrick Mahomes was a huge Dallas Mavericks fan growing up, his favorite player would be Dirk Nowitzki. However, that's not the case as Mahomes told NFL on NBC back in September that he was a huge Carmelo Anthony fan when he was young.

"At that time, I was a Carmelo Anthony fan," Mahomes said. "I was, like, going the other way. You had LeBron (James), everyone was LeBron's fan. So I love LeBron, but at the same time, I kinda wanted to have that guy. It was Denver Nuggets, him shooting the three sign at the side of the head and goes to the (New York Knicks), so I was a big Carmelo fan growing up."

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Mavericks fanbase should not be angry towards Mahomes, who has attended home games in the past few years. He's now a huge Luka Doncic fan and the two have dapped each other several times courtside.

Also Read: "Need like an OG Anunoby-type" - Ramona Shelburne highlights Eastern Conference heavyweight's need of the hour