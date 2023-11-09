Watch: Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler bizarrely in sync while drinking water courtside at Lakers vs Rockets game

Houston Rockets legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler were in attendance for Wednesday's (November 8) game against the visiting LA Lakers. Olajuwon and Drexler remained in sync on the sidelines as cameras caught them drinking water at the same time.

In the video below, the former Cougars teammates were sitting courtside to support the Rockets for their matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers. With Houston up 16-7 in the first quarter, there was a "glitch in the matrix" since Olajuwon and Drexler perfectly synced up to drink their bottled waters.

Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler first became teammates in 1981 when the "The Dream" joined the Houston Cougars. Drexler was already a star on the team at that point and they went on to form "Phi Slama Jama" which captivated the nation until 1984.

The Cougars made the Final Four from 1982 to 1984 and were runner-ups to North Carolina in 1983 and to Georgetown in 1984. Drexler was the first to go to the NBA when he was picked 14th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Olajuwon, on the other hand, was the No. 1 pick in the famed 1984 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. The former college teammates had different paths to stardom, with Hakeem being named an All-Star as a rookie.

Meanwhile, Drexler had a rough rookie season as he only started three games for the Blazers. He was finally given a chance as a sophomore and became an All-Star. He started being mentioned along with Michael Jordan during the 1987-88 season when he averaged 27.2 points per game.

The duo became teammates again midway through the 1994-95 season when the Rockets acquired Drexler from Portland. He became an important part of the team as the Rockets won their second straight NBA championship despite being a sixth seed.

Rockets blow out Lakers in front of Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler

The Rockets defeated the Lakers in front of Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.

The Houston Rockets made quick work of the LA Lakers on Wednesday night. With Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler in attendance, the Rockets had extra motivation to put in a great effort against the Lakers.

Jalen Green led the way with 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Rockets' 128-94 win. Alperen Sengun continued to impress with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Ja'Sean Tate added 14 points off the bench. Fred VanVleet almost had a double-double of nine points and 10 assists.

On the other hand, LeBron James was limited to 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. Rui Hachimura picked up the slack with Anthony Davis on the sidelines. He contributed 24 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

