Boosie Badazz got a performance from Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic that no other Atlanta Hawks opponent had ever done before. “Luka Legend” exploded for a career-high 73 points to lead the Mavericks to a 148-143 win over the Hawks. Doncic’s total is the most by a player against the franchise, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s mark of 67 points when the Hawks were still based in St. Louis.

Doncic hit 25-of-33 shots, including 8-for-13 from behind the arc, and made all but one of his 16 free-throw attempts. Only Wilt Chamberlain (100), Kobe Bryant (81) and Chamberlain again with 78 have scored more than “Luka Magic” in a single game.

Right after the final buzzer sounded, Luka Doncic approached Boosie Badazz, who was holding a No. 77 Mavericks jersey. Although Doncic knew the rapper was perhaps the Hawks’ biggest fan, he didn’t hesitate to sign it.

The artist is known as Torence Ivy Hatch Jr. in real life, and thousands of Hawks fans trooped to the State Farm Arena to cheer on their team. Doncic came in and started spoiling their night. “Luka Legend” already had 41 points after the first 24 minutes of the game. Atlanta threw the kitchen sink at him, but he calmly dissected every defensive scheme he saw.

Doncic was so incredibly good that even Hawks fans started to egg him on to score. Boosie Badazz’s team, however, refused to quit despite Doncic’s mind-blowing performance. They kept him close until late in the game. Only the Slovenian’s savvy plays and timely shots kept the Hawks at bay.

Boosie Badazz once challenged Taylor Swift to a ‘Swag Surf’ showdown during a Hawks game

In a game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 16, Boosie Badazz showed why he is the face of the Atlanta Hawks fan base. The rapper didn’t hold back and danced to “Swag Surfin,” a song by Fast Life Yungstatz. He had the State Farm Arena dancing and vibing along with him.

Boosie’s eye-catching moves weren't lost on sports fans who saw what Taylor Swift did while cheering for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Grammy-award-winning artist moved to the beat of the same song during a playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Boosie Badazz challenged Swift to a dance battle:

"Taylor Swift, I challenge you to a swag n surf ... at a football game. Set it up! I'm the swag n surf champion!"

