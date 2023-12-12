Watch: Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes young fan’s day with wholesome gesture

Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues to impress in his rookie year with the Miami Heat and has become a fan favorite, thanks to his on-court performance. Before Monday's road game vs the Charlotte Hornets, a young basketball fan gave the American guard/forward a friendship bracelet, which Jaquez wore during the game.

The Miami Heat took to social media pregame and shared the moment with their followers.

Jaquez Jr. has appeared in all 23 games for Miami this season, averaging 12.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2.5 apg, on 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

On Monday, the 22-year-old guard/forward had 18 points in 24 minutes on the floor, on 5/8 shooting. Miami has 13 wins and 10 losses this season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. says Miami is the best place for him to be in the NBA

The Miami Heat selected Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the No.18 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and the young player has impressed early on. He has called Miami the best place for him to be in the league.

"So as long as I came here, I was good. So it ended up working out for me. To the teams that passed, sorry, but this is where I wanted to go, anyway," Jaquez said, via Heat Nation.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has also shown a lot of trust to the rookie guard/forward, picking him to close out games this season.

"In those final moments, you see who people are. You trust the work you put in. Sometimes it doesn’t work out for you, but it’s the ultimate test. I love that.

"Finishing it out, being a part of that. As a competitor it’s what you really want. That challenge at the end of the wire. And winning," Jaime Jaquez Jr. recently told GQ.

Following the departure of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, Jaquez Jr. found his place in Miami's rotation and continues to improve game after game.

Recently, superstar teammate Jimmy Butler shared his excitement about the rookie's performance.

"He has so much room to get better, and he’s so confident, always working on his game. And he wants to make the right play every time. So, it’s not like he’s a rookie. He knows what it takes to win.

"He’s done it in college. I’m so happy for him. I’m happy for his success. I want him to continue to grow and continue to help us win," Butler said, via Heat Nation.

The Heat will hope hat Jaime Jaquez Jr. will continue to play at the same high level as they aim to make a third straight deep postseason run.