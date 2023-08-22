Watch: Hilarious recreation of NBA 2K24 trailer depicting Jordan Poole-Draymond Green saga goes viral

The trailer for NBA 2K24 recently dropped featuring many of the league’s top stars, however, one moment from the trailer in particular caught fans’ attention. That was newly acquired Washington Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole crossing over his former Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, before splashing a 3-pointer.

The two were of course infamously involved in a practice altercation last year in which Green punched Poole in the face. This led to an awkward situation between the two before Poole was ultimately traded to Washington last month. So, naturally, fans had some fun with the trailer, including one fan who recreated it.

In the altered version of the NBA 2K24 trailer, Green and Poole can be seen going at each other verbally. Green then proceeds to start a physical altercation with Poole that concludes with him body-slamming his former teammate onto the court and celebrating.

Watch the viral recreated NBA 2K24 trailer below:

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. on the Jordan Poole trade

Many were critical of the Golden State Warriors decision to trade Jordan Poole to Washington for aging star point guard Chris Paul last month. This comes as Poole is still just 24 years old with room to improve, while Paul is one of the oldest players in the league at 38.

However, according to Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., the move was necessary. Dunleavy says that this is because the Warriors needed to free up some future cap space.

Meanwhile, the team had no interest in paying Poole the $123 million in guaranteed money remaining on his deal:

“I think the biggest thing really is just financially we're in a position where we had to make some decisions,” Dunleavy told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

“I think we were able to make a decision where we could free some of that while also still being highly competitive and having a chance to win a championship. It just ended up having to be a decision we had to make and so be it."

Dunleavy added that the team prioritized re-signing Draymond Green. Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Warriors this offseason.

According to Dunleavy, Green’s new deal made it even more necessary for Golden State to move on from Poole:

“At the same time, we needed to get Draymond back, what he brings to this team and what he has meant for the last 10 years".

“That's going to keep going. That matters. So we prioritized that. And from there, we knew … another contract probably needed to be moved. And Jordan ended up being that one.”

However, according to Dunleavy, the Warriors still feel like they added a valuable piece in Paul, despite his age:

“But we feel like getting a player back of Chris Paul's caliber can negate that in some ways or pick up that slack,” Dunleavy said.

“It's kind of the business that we do. And we're in a good spot.”

Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.6 3-pointers per game on 43.0% shooting over 82 games last season.

Meanwhile, Paul averaged 13.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 8.9 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 44.0% shooting over 59 games last season.

