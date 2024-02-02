Watch: Injured LeBron James clips nails on sidelines as shorthanded Lakers fight valiantly against mighty Celtics

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James sat out the marquee game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday due to an ankle injury. While on the sidelines, he found other activities to keep himself busy, including clipping his nails.

The four-time NBA champion did not take the floor at the TD Garden in Boston, as he was dealing with soreness in his left ankle. He was joined on the sidelines by fellow All-Star Anthony Davis, who was out because of bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms.

While on the sidelines catching his team battle it out with their rivals, LeBron James found time to clip his nails while seated beside Davis. Here’s the video:

However, without James and Davis, the LA Lakers held off the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics for a 114-105 victory.

Austin Reaves had a huge game, finishing with 32 points, on 10-of-18 shooting and 7-of-10 from three, to lead his team to victory, which snapped a two-game slide.

Big man Jaxson Hayes stepped in to finish with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell had 16 points of his own to go along with 14 assists.

LeBron James has been ruled day-to-day and will have the opportunity to play on the road on Saturday against the New York Knicks. The LA Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record.

LA Lakers being proactive with LeBron James injury

LeBron James missed the road game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday because of issues with his left ankle. He could miss more games because of the same, as the LA Lakers have taken a proactive and cautious approach on his injury.

The 39-year-old NBA superstar has had on-and-off issues with his left ankle all season but has led the team admirably. James is averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.7 minutes in 44 games.

The LA Lakers have had their struggles, laboring to a .500 record as the season reaches the halfway point. However, they have had their share of standout moments, including winning the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament title in December, with James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis leading the way.

There's no denying that ‘The King’ has to stay healthy as much as possible if the Lakers are to turn things around and make a deep postseason run.

