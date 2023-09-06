Watch: Ja Morant hits offseason hard, gearing up for comeback after 25-game suspension

Ja Morant is set to miss the first months of the 2023-24 NBA season after getting suspended for an off-court issue.

The superstar of the Memphis Grizzlies has been suspended for 25 games after he was seen holding a gun on Instagram Live. It was the second time that Morant showed a gun on Instagram Live after a March incident that cost him eight games.

The young All-Star guard can do nothing but prepare for his comeback and has used the offseason to work on his game and stay in shape. In a video posted on social media, Ja Morant is seen putting in a lot of work in the gym and on the floor as he focuses on leaving his off-court problems behind and getting back to his All-Star level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Gratitude is about acknowlegding and appreciating the good things in our lives, even when things are difficult. It helps us to focus on what is positive and to cultivate a more optimistic outlook on life," audio message in the video.

"When we practice gratitude, we build resilience and find it easier to navigate through difficulties and challenges. In addition to imporving our own well-being, gratitude also has a positive impact on those around us. When we express gratitude to others, we strengthen our relationships, and build a more supportive community."

Expand Tweet

Ja Morant wants to leave off-court issues behind and guide the Grizzlies to the top

Ja Morant is determined to leave this struggling season behind and help the Grizzlies maintain their contending status and challenge for the NBA championship.

"To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise," Ja Morant said following his second suspension.

Expand Tweet

At the same time, Memphis front office, which has been very upset by Morant's off-court actions, wants to see the franchise player change his behavior as soon as possible.

"At this point, it doesn’t matter until he follows through. I couldn’t care less about words. Ja has to prove it. There’s no room for steps back. Ja has the opportunity to come back from this. And everyone wants him to be successful," Memphis GM Zach Kleiman said back in June.

Ja Morant got involved in at least four off-court issues last season and if this happens again in the future, his time in the NBA could likely be over. His behavior and sanctions certainly affected Memphis' title status, even though the team initially covered his gap during his eight-game suspension in March.

Last year, the Grizzlies finished second in the West (51-31), but got eliminated in the opening round by the LA Lakers in six games (4-2). This offseason, Memphis kept Desmond Bane and Jarren Jackson Jr. while landing All-Star guard Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics and former MVP Derrick Rose, hoping to cover for Ja Morant in the best way possible.

The return date for Ja Morant is a game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, December 19. This means that the former All-Star will miss the first two months of action.