Watch: Ja Morant seemingly in great spirits at Rod Wave’s concert in latest public sighting

Amid his 25-game suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies, star point guard Ja Morant appears to be in good spirits. The two-time All-Star was recently spotted enjoying himself at a Rod Wave concert.

In the video, Morant can be seen standing at the rap concert while laughing and talking with his companions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season after he flaunted a handgun in a live-streamed video in May. The star guard was previously suspended eight games for doing the same less than two months earlier.

So, as NBA commissioner Adam Silver pointed out, the league imposed a more severe punishment the second time around to ensure he learned his lesson.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets marks the 14th game that Morant will miss as part of his suspension. Entering Wednesday, the Grizzlies (3-10) have struggled mightily without him.

Morant will be eligible to return on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. It remains to be seen if Memphis will be able to stay within striking distance of a play-in/playoff spot until then.

Also Read: "Love the way I guard Giannis": Marcus Smart on his toughest assignments, gelling with Grizzlies, Ja Morant and more (Exclusive)

Ja Morant keeping positive amid suspension

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant

Ahead of the season, it was reported that Ja Morant would still be allowed to travel and practice with the Grizzlies despite his suspension.

When asked about Morant’s situation, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said that it was beneficial for the star guard to still be around the team:

“I think it's great for Ja, and I think it's great for the group that he can be with us day-to-day,” Kleiman said.

“The NBA basically has said that as long as Ja continues to stay on track, he's going to be clear to participate in all private team activities, so practices, shootarounds, traveling with the team. … We'll see him out there and we can't wait to have him back Game 26.”

Kleiman added that Morant was taking “a lot of steps in the right direction” and that Memphis would continue to provide him with the necessary “structure” to keep him on track.

Earlier this month, Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina about what it has been like having Morant around the team. He described it as “normal” and added that his attitude was “very positive.”

So, it appears that Morant is on track for a successful return to the Grizzlies.

Morant averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 46.6% shooting over 61 games last season.