Watch - Jalen Brunson hits an insane three off the glass from the corner in Game 4

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks entered Monday night’s Game 4 against the Miami Heat in a near must-win scenario, trailing 2-1. New York ultimately lost 109-101 to fall behind 3-1 in their second-round series against the Heat.

However, Brunson still stepped up big time. The star point guard finished with a game-high 32 points, four rebounds and 11 assists on 47.6% shooting. A total 13 of his points came in the first half, including a very difficult step-back corner three-pointer off the glass midway through the second quarter. The shot cut Miami’s lead to four at the time and left the commentators in disbelief.

Watch Brunson’s tough shot below:

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT ‍ Brunson goes glass from the corner Brunson goes glass from the corner 😮‍💨 https://t.co/hSc8cQ4zT5

Jalen Brunson on the difficulty of facing Miami in the playoffs

Ahead of Game 4, Jalen Brunson spoke about how difficult it is to match up with the Miami Heat in the playoffs. Brunson then raved about the Heat’s team culture and organizational consistency:

“You’ve got to give [the Heat] credit with how they’ve been consistent with guys they have, their culture, everything they do, you hear about that league-wide; give them a lot of credit,” Brunson said.

Brunson added that he has to play better in the series for the Knicks to have a chance to win:

“For me, I have got to be better. And we’ll go from there,” Brunson said.

Jalen Brunson has led New York throughout the 2023 playoffs. This comes after many criticized the Knicks for signing Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract last offseason. So, win or lose against Miami, most would agree that Brunson has proven this series that he is worth his contract and then some.

Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers per game on 44.6% shooting over nine playoff games.

