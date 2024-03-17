WATCH: Jalen Brunson leaves Keon Ellis frozen, hits game-winner over De’Aaron Fox in thriller vs Kings

The New York Knicks won their third straight game, spearheaded by the heroics of their All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, propelling them with a game-winner against the Sacramento Kings.

The inaugural matchup between the Kings and Knicks was a low-scoring outing and a gruelling defensive matchup. Despite the low scoring, it was Brunson who rose above the occasion to score his 40th point in what effectively sealed the game.

With less than 42 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks maintaining a narrow 94-91 lead, the game hung precariously on a single possession, poised to swing in either direction.

Exhibiting his astute basketball acumen, Jalen Brunson executed a deceptive maneuver by feigning a play call, diverting the attention of Keon Ellis towards the sideline in anticipation of the unfolding action.

Seizing the opportunity with his quick thinking, he deftly maneuvered in the opposite direction, catching Ellis off guard and effectively creating a numerical advantage of 5-on-4 for his team.

As Jalen aggressively drove towards the basket, Kings guard De'Aaron Fox instinctively moved to provide defensive support as the rotation collapsed. Displaying his finesse and agility, JB executed a well-timed decelerating euro-step, throwing off Fox's timing for a potential shot block.

Capitalizing on the moment, Brunson swiftly converted the opportunity into a quick two points, extending the New York Knicks' lead to five points. This crucial basket transformed the game into a two-possession contest, solidifying the Knicks' advantage as they edged closer to securing the victory.

Jalen Brunson etches name in NBA history books with consecutive 40-point games

Jalen Brunson's outstanding display led him to score 42 points, making history as the fourth player in the team's history to achieve 40 or more points in back-to-back games.

The New York Knicks secured a 98-91 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening, with Jalen's impressive performance playing a role.

This remarkable feat follows his impressive display in Thursday's triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers, where he amassed 45 points. Notably, this marked his seventh 40-point game of the season.

JB's back-to-back 40-point performances also solidify his place in Knicks history, being the first player since Carmelo Anthony on Feb. 19 and 21, 2014, to achieve such a milestone.

Bernard King and Patrick Ewing, both revered Hall of Famers, are the other New York Knicks players who have achieved the feat of scoring 40 or more points in consecutive games.