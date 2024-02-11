Watch: Jalen Green vaults over Dejounte Murray for the Dunk of the Year

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets were at the State Farm Arena against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Despite coming up with a remarkable double-double performance, Jalen couldn't help the Rockets secure the win. However, he sent a message with a detonating slam dunk over Dejounte Murray.

With about a minute and a half remaining, Jalen Green was playing with some urgency, forcing his way inside to go up for the dunk. The game was apparently still within reach, with a nine-point deficit.

Green's dunk over Dejounte Murray cut the score down to 118-111, but there wasn't enough time for Houston to make a comeback. Here's the video of Green's dunk on Murray:

Rockets vs Hawks recap: Jalen Green's 26-points not enough to stop Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks eventually beat the Houston Rockets 122-113. Dejounte Murray came up with a big-time performance to stop the Rockets in their tracks.

Murray came up with an all-around performance, adding 34 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Helping Murray secure the win were Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu.

Saddiq Bey came up with 24 points and six rebounds. Jalen Johnson had 21 points and six rebounds. Trae Young put up 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds, while Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Despite coming up short, the Houston Rockets didn't go down without putting up a fight. Jalen Green did everything he could to help his team come out triumphant, with a huge double-double performance. Green added 26 points and 14 rebounds and nearly ended up with a triple-double, dishing out nine assists.

Amen Thompson was another Rockets player who had a double-double performance, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Three other Houston guys were in double-scoring figures.

Jeff Green added 22 points, Aaron Holiday 18 points, and Dillon Brooks with 14 points. Jabari Smith Jr. also did what he could to support his team by securing 11 rebounds.

Overall, the Houston Rockets had better control of the paint, compared to the Atlanta Hawks. However, the Rockets' defense wasn't enough to stop the Hawks from sinking a barrage of baskets.

Houston is now on a three-game losing streak and ranked 12th in the Western Conference. They are two games behind the 10th-placed Utah Jazz as they seek a Play-In Tournament spot with only 31 games remaining.

As for Atlanta, they remain 10th in the Eastern Conference and will hope to maintain their push for the playoffs.

