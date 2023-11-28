WATCH: Jeremy Sochan makes San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili feel grossed out with his pizza-eating antics

San Antonio Spurs legends love hanging out with the new guys, as it's one way of teaching them the quirks of the NBA. Manu Ginobili is one of the recent players who's recognized and immortalized as a legend in basketball and is seen hanging out with the younger stars.

Jeremy Sochan is one of the newer guys on the team, as he's in his sophomore season. Ginobili and Sochan hang around each other and have developed a close relationship. It also helps that the Argentinian legend serves as a special advisor for the organization.

In a recent video, Sochan was seen preparing to eat a slice of pizza. It looked normal until it was revealed that the 6-foot-9 forward put a bunch of ketchup on the slice. Ginobili was visibly disgusted with it and didn't agree with how the slice was treated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the video below to see the Hall of Famer show how grossed out he was.

Expand Tweet

Sochan is having a great season as the team's starting point guard. He's averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season and has slowly improved as a facilitator.

However, many have pointed out that the Spurs should give up the experiment of putting him in the lead guard position.

You might also be interested in reading this: What happened to Jeremy Sochan? Closer look at San Antonio Spurs point guard's injury vs Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs head coach wants Victor Wembanyama to play both the power forward and center positions

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has spent a ton of time in the power forward position. This has made fans wonder why head coach Gregg Popovich has opted for Wembanyama to play in that position. When playing in France, he played the center position.

Popovich shared that he wants to see Wembanyama impact the game on different aspects. This is why he wants to see the rookie play the power-forward position.

"I want [Wembanyama] to play both [center and forward]," Pop said. "I don't want him to just be a perimeter player or just a post player. He can affect the game in both areas. He's got to get minutes in both."

Expand Tweet

Wembanyama has played a lot of his minutes at the power forward position this season. Together with Zach Collins in the lineup, the rookie has been able to make shots, not just for himself but also for his teammates.

Putting him in the power forward position gives him an advantage to affect the game beyond the paint and has done wonders for the Spurs.

Also read: Who is the San Antonio Spurs owner? Finding out his net worth and more