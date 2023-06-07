Watch- Jimmy Butler catches up with soccer superstar Neymar Jr. ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals 

A recent video of Jimmy Butler's workout showed the superstar meeting up with soccer superstar Neymar Jr.. As the latter joined the Miami Heat forward during a shootaround, Neymar Jr. was also seen putting up a few shots with him.

It goes without saying that Butler isn't going too hard on his workout. He is seen smiling and putting up leisurely shots from the corner. Meanwhile, the soccer star, who has shown interest in basketball, shows off his own skills by knocking down a jumper from the elbow.

Neymar Jr.'s interest in basketball is well-documented. The soccer star has met Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry several times. The two have even been part of interviews together.

Neymar Jr. and Butler have shared a close friendship since the 2016 Olympics. The soccer star even tweeted a heartfelt message to congratulate Butler for winnning the ECF MVP award.

The sight of Neymar Jr. joining Butler for his workout is a delightful one, indicating that the Heat forward has his priorities in order. With the NBA Finals series tied, Butler and Miami are poised to gain an advantage on their home court. The elusive NBA title is within reach, and Butler seems prepared to lead the charge against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

Jimmy Butler could win his first NBA title

The Miami Heat's journey to the NBA Finals has defied expectations, as they fought their way through the Play-In tournament and defeated top-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

As underdogs in every series, the Heat have displayed remarkable tenacity, with role players stepping up at crucial moments. Led by the superstar presence of Jimmy Butler, the team has developed an identity centered around grit and determination.

Their grit is their identity and it has helped them win games that should have been outside of the realm of possibility. With Game 2 against the Nuggets being a prime example of this, it is safe to say that Miami are not to be taken lightly.

The Heat have the momentum in their favor heading into Game 3. With homecourt advantage as well, they are in prime position to emerge victorious.

However, the Nuggets are also the first-seed for a reason. With Niklola Jokic leading one of the best offenses in the league, the Heat cannot afford to let their guard down even for a moment.

