Watch: Jimmy Butler hits miraculous shot to send Game 5 into overtime

Jimmy Butler put the Miami Heat on his back again on Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Butler hit a miraculous shot to send the game into overtime at the Fiserv Forum.

With the Heat down by two points with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, Butler received an alley oop pass from Gabe Vincent. The Heat star got away with a slight push off on Pat Connaughton before catching the pass and tying the game.

There were 0.5 seconds left in the game, but the Bucks failed to call a timeout and let the clock expire. Milwaukee felt the nerves as the Heat inched closer to eliminating them from the postseason.

Here's the video of Butler's game-tying shot:

The Milwaukee Bucks were up huge in the fourth quarter and were well on their way to a comfortable win. However, Jimmy Butler led another furious rally to help the Miami Heat crawl their way into the game. Butler finished regulation with 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Miami also outscored Milwaukee in the fourth quarter 32-16. The Bucks' coaching staff failed to make any adjustments as nerves got in the way of their stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo almost had a turnover late in the game after quickly passing the ball, as he was afraid of getting fouled.

Jrue Holiday split his free throws that gave the Heat the chance to tie the game. Pat Connaughton failed his defensive assignment by allowing Butler to receive the inbound pass.

Jimmy Butler leads Heat in upset win over Bucks in Game 5, advances to East semis against Knicks

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat against the Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat in one of the biggest upsets in NBA playoff history. The Heat outclassed the best team in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks, in just five games. Butler was scoreless in overtime, but Miami had enough momentum to win Game 5 128-126.

The Bucks had a chance to force a second overtime, but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't go hard to the basket. He passed the ball to Khris Middleton, who was well defended. Middleton gave the ball to Grayson Allen, who had one of the biggest brain fades in NBA history.

Allen was unaware of the clock as he let it expire before taking a shot. Heat players stormed the court as they celebrated the upset win. The Bucks failed to make any adjustments in the last two games, which they could have easily won.

Butler was also simply unstoppable throughout the series. He's probably playing the best basketball of his career and might just be the best player in the postseason currently. The Heat face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

