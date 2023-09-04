Watch: Jimmy Butler and J Balvin turn up at US Open in cowboy outfits to watch Carlos Alcaraz game

NBA star Jimmy Butler once again made heads turn as he arrived at the U.S. Open on Sunday with Colombian singer J Balvin wearing cowboy outfits. The duo looked like they were having fun as they reached Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to watch Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz up close.

Butler looked like he was having the best time of his life this offseason. Despite losing the NBA Finals a few months ago, the two-way star didn't look like he took the loss to heart. The six-time All-Star has been everywhere this summer, surprising fans whenever he gets a chance.

This time, he surprised many when he arrived with J Balvin in a cowboy outfit. Watch the video below as the two show off their clothes.

The outfits made them stand out among the crowd, making them easy to spot. Additionally, both of them have been around each other for the past few days.

Butler had a chance to play some basketball with the Reggaeton star. The two had some friends to play basketball with and had an incredible time.

Butler and Balvin also had fun with some of their friends as they played a game of dominos. In a video posted by the Grammy-nominated singer, the Miami Heat star was fueled with energy while playing with them.

Jimmy Butler doesn't care about the World Cup

Jimmy Butler doesn't seem interested in what's happening in international basketball right now

The international basketball scene has been blowing up as of late due to the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the intensity around it. Teams have put up incredible performances for the fans, which has been a great way to endorse basketball.

Jimmy Butler is one of the more recognizable players in the NBA, making his opinion matter. After the recent U.S. Open, the 2014-15 Most Improved Player winner didn't bother to comment about the current World Cup. Butler said he's focused solely on leading the Heat back to the finals.

A journalist approached Butler to get him to talk about the current World Cup games after the U.S. Open. It's worth noting that Team USA lost a tough matchup against Lithuania, making the Americans a hot topic in basketball right now.

"I’m not making any statements here," Butler said.

"I don’t care about the World Cup."

He isn't knocking down on the current team, as Butler has prior experience playing for Team USA. The Heat star seemed to be doing his best not to get himself into controversial grounds, and giving that statement could possibly summarize it.

