Watch: Jimmy Butler's hilarious stint as US Open ball crew leaves fans in stitches

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat surprised fans in attendance at the Louis Armstrong Stadium ahead of the 2023 US Open. Butler served as a ball crew on Wednesday night during the Stars of the Open event that will raise funds for relief efforts in Ukraine.

In the video shared by the US Open on social media, Butler came out with the ball crew wearing their typical Ralph Lauren uniform. It happened during a game between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

The Heat superstar had some fun with Alcaraz to delight the 14,000 people in attendance. He even did the quick stiff run that most ball crew do when they pick up a ball or when they hand it out to the players.

Later in the game, Jimmy Butler would get into the action and play tennis against Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 1 went easy on Butler but it was a mistake. The Miami Heat forward managed to score a point against Alcaraz as fans cheered and laughed.

Colombian singer and Grammy-nominated artist Sebastian Yatra also joined in as part of the event. Frances Tiafoe liked the presence of Butler and Yatra, and how it could help bring in more eyes to the sport.

"It's great for the game," Tiafoe said. "It's great for these guys to come out and support our sport, the sport that we love, and work so hard to play at a high level. I hope you guys really enjoyed the night; that's what counts." [H/T US Open]

Jimmy Butler is a huge tennis fan

Jimmy Butler at the 2023 US Open - Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief

Jimmy Butler might be a basketball superstar but he's also a fan of other sports. Butler's favorite sport is soccer while also being fond of tennis. He even made friends with tennis stars such as Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz.

Butler has been to Alcaraz's matches in the past year, including in London and Buenos Aires. Alcaraz returned the favor by attending a Heat game back in March. Gauff also made headlines during the NBA Finals when she said that Butler offered her tickets to the NBA Finals way before the playoffs.

