Watch: Joel Embiid cheekily tries to recruit Paul George to Philadelphia 76ers: "Hopefully this offseason we can add some pieces"

Free agency is still weeks away, but Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has already started his recruitment efforts after humorously trying to lure LA Clippers forward Paul George on live TV.

During his appearance on "NBA Countdown", where George was also serving as a guest analyst during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Embiid smoothly and subtly tried to recruit George while discussing the Boston Celtics.

Embiid, sitting next to George, was talking about his playoff heartbreaks at the hands of the Celtics, who have eliminated the 76ers three times in the playoffs since the 2017-18 season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I can’t stand them, I hate Boston,” Embiid said. “Great city, great fans. Obviously, they have some great players, but it hurts me a lot.”

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Then, cheekily side-eyeing George, he added:

“Hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better and, you know, add some pieces.”

Watch Embiid’s recruiting pitch below:

Expand Tweet

Paul George has a $44.1 million player option for next season with the Clippers. Previous reports indicate that George and the Clippers have not reached an extension agreement, as the forward is seeking a bigger contract.

Meanwhile, the 76ers could potentially create nearly $65 million in cap space this offseason, aiming to add stars to their core of Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Joel Embiid prepares for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid expressed excitement about playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, joining a star-studded lineup that includes LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker.

Despite being hobbled by a knee injury as the 76ers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Embiid said his recovery is progressing well:

“I’m doing great. Just getting ready for the Olympics,” Embiid said on Friday’s pre-game broadcast. “It’s going to be big for me because I’ve been dreaming about it since I was a kid.”

Initially considering playing for the host team, France, or his native Cameroon, Embiid ultimately chose Team USA for his son:

"For the past few years, every decision I've made has been based on just family. My family, my son and having the chance to represent a country like the U.S., with my son being born here," Embiid said in October.

"I love my home country, but I really wanted to play in the Olympics."

Basketball events at the 2024 Paris Olympics are scheduled from July 26 to Aug. 11.