Watch: Joel Embiid hysterically squawks after missing a free throw

Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the world and is the reigning NBA MVP. He's also one of the funniest players on social media and a known troll. However, it seems like he could be a meme after his hilarious squawk was caught on camera after he missed a free throw.

In the video below, Embiid was taking a free throw against the LA Lakers on Monday night. He's a career 82.2% shooter from the charity stripe and shooting 87.8% this season.

The 29-year-old big man had a hysterical reaction after he missed the free throw. He immediately knew that he bricked the bonus shot and let out a huge scream that people on social media would turn into a meme.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Embiid's scream:

Expand Tweet

The missed free throw did not matter eventually for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. They demolished the LA Lakers to get an easy 138-94 win at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid put up a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists with a steal and a block. Tyrese Maxey had a team-high 31 points with three rebounds and eight assists.

The Sixers built up an early lead in the first quarter, but the Lakers continued to battle until the third quarter. It was total domination for Philly in the final period, though, outscoring the visitors 40-14.

Also Read: "You want me to bench me?" - Klay Thompson issues fiery response to reporter on about Warriors starters' struggles

Will Joel Embiid win another MVP award this season?

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid won the NBA MVP award last season after finishing as a runner-up to Nikola Jokic in 2021 and 2022. Embiid may or may not have some help from the narratives in the media, but he ended up with the award at the end of the season.

It didn't translate to playoff success, though, with the Sixers choking a 3-2 series lead to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The James Harden saga then ensued in the offseason, but it seems like things have settled after the former MVP was traded to the LA Clippers.

Embiid is still putting up MVP numbers, averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. He's among the favorites to win the award, but his competition just got tougher with players like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic having MVP-like seasons too.

Also Read: "That's f**king embarrassing" - Marcus Smart lambasts Grizzlies amid 22-point loss to Timberwolves