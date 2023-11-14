Watch: Jonathan Isaac reveals details of signature shoe 'JUDAH 1' with engraved Bible verses in promo video

Jonathan Isaac, the Orlando Magic forward, has launched his signature shoe, 'JUDAH 1'. The shoes are a part of his clothing brand called "UNITUS”, an anti-woke sports brand that is inspired by Isaac’s faith in Christ and his teachings.

The Orlando Magic player released a video on X (formerly Twitter) launching his 'JUDAH 1' for basketball fans. He wrote that his first sneaker represented values without any compromise on style or performance. The basketball sneaker has Bible verses engraved on it.

According to Isaac, he wants to give people the freedom to wear their values on their feet and just have that freedom to say that this is who they are, and what they truly stand for. He also said in the video that all the 'JUDAH 1' sneakers are engraved with Bible verses that were important to Isaac and spoke to his journey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Orlando Magic forward also said that the "JUDAH 1" shoe is a reminder to him that Christ is with him all the time and he is never alone, giving him freedom and strength to play on the court with freedom.

Issac presented JUDAH 1 with 2 Corinthians 4:9. “Persecuted but not abandoned; struck down but not destroyed,” Isaac read. According to Isaac, the shoe will be available in three days.

Jonathan Isaac wants to represent people’s values through his clothing brand

Jonathan Isaac’s career has largely been undermined by the injuries. He has been beaten down, and despite the hardship, he has come back again and again. Isaac isn’t afraid to go against the crowd. He refused to kneel during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice in 2020 and became the only Magic player not to get vaccinated.

Isaac is representing his and so many people’s values through his sportswear brand “UNITUS”. He very confidently said that he is only catering to what is missing for people in the market, and that is the underrepresentation of people’s values.

"Love. It’s not about hating anybody. It’s not about going against anything. It’s just about ‘Hey, I want to see my values represented. If I can give that to other people. Why not?"

According to the 2017 NBA Draftee, those values are faith, family and freedom, which are clearly visible on his clothing. So far, the 26-year-old New York-born player has received massive backlash from the NBA fans on the internet. He was called out for not focusing on his fitness and game.

There is no telling how Isaac’s “JUDAH1” would be received in the market. However, there is no question that the NBA star definitely made a bold move, just the way he has been in his life.