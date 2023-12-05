Watch: Jose Alvarado makes vintage 'Grand Theft Alvarado' play hours after GTA 6 trailer release

Jose Alvarado has earned the nickname “Grant Theft Alvarado.” The New Orleans Pelicans guard often makes the NBA’s highlight reel due to his signature way of tricking point guards into coughing up the ball. Alvarado is known to sneak along the baseline to camouflage his approach from behind an unsuspecting dribbler. More often than not, he has succeeded in taking advantage of opponents’ complacency in bringing the ball up the court.

The Pelicans are on the road against the Sacramento Kings in the quarterfinal round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. One of Alvarado’s biggest tasks is to make life difficult for De'Aaron Fox. The challenge is tough as the Kings’ All-Star guard is probably the fastest player in the league with one of the best handles.

Jose Alvarado, though, is going to be relentless in guarding Fox. Late in the first quarter “Swipa” lost the ball which led to a Trey Murphy dunk. Alvarado, who was a trailer in the play, knew the basket was guaranteed so he crept along the baseline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After De’Aaron Fox received an inbounds pass from Keegan Murray, the Pelicans’ former undrafted guard showed why he’s known as “Grand Theft Alvarado:”

Expand Tweet

Jose Alvarado’s signature play was probably in the minds of video game fans who are into “Grand Theft Auto.” GTA 6 is coming in 2025 but a trailer that millions had been waiting for came out unexpectedly. A few hours after it was shown on YouTube, views quickly topped a staggering 13 million.

Expand Tweet

The clip was supposed to go out on December 5, 2023, at 9:00 AM PST. Somehow, it was leaked, which forced Rockstar Games, the creator, to invite fans to view it on YT. GTA 5 was released in 2013, making the sixth version a 12-year wait. It wasn’t surprising that the trailer was hungrily sought after by fans.

Jose Alvarado is making his presence felt for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Sacramento Kings.

Jose Alvarado was expected to play a key role for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Sacramento Kings. Alvarado’s energy, hustle and defense have been game-changers for the team. When he comes in, the Pelicans usually get a boost of adrenaline.

In eight first-half minutes, Alvarado had already made his presence felt. He played eight minutes and finished with seven points, which were highlighted by 2-3 shooting from deep. The point guard added two blocks, two steals, one assist and one rebound.

The New Orleans Pelicans took a 69-61 lead after the game’s first 24 minutes. Jose Alvarado’s box scores speak of his two-way impact. But, even the Kings know his impact isn’t solely limited to those numbers.

Early in the game, “Grand Theft Alvarado” made another one of his demoralizing plays. Before the match ends, expect him to try his signature move once again.