Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle hyped up her son in front of the world. She posted a video mixtape of her son Kyden Randle on her official X account. The mixtape has gathered more than 24K views in a day and is going viral with a lot of fans reacting to it.

The video mixtape features Kyden Randle going to his Malibu workout and showing off his hoop skills. The edit also featured the hit diss track Euphoria made by Kendrick Lamar playing the entire time.

The video starts with Julius Randle's son sitting in a car vibing to the song as he commutes to his workout session. As the beat drops, the scene transitions into the kid flaunting his dribbling skills on the court followed by his shooting skills.

The video ends with Kyden thanking everyone at the gym for helping him work out for the day. Randle's son is about nine years old and for his age, his dribbling and shooting skills impressed a lot of people online.

As for his father Julius, the New York Knicks star's season was cut short because he had to undergo surgery on his right shoulder. Before that, he averaged 24.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The Knicks had a pretty successful run last season without him as they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Randle is expected to return to the court next season.

Fans react to Julius Randle's son Kyden Randle's hype mixtape

Fans on social media were taken aback when Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle dropped the mixtape of her son working out to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria'. They flooded the comments section of the post on X with their opinions.

One fan drew similarities between Kyden and Julius Randle for their habit of biting their shirt after a shot.

"Just like his Dad....right down to biting his shirt after the shot!!! Prayers to you and your family as a speed recovery for Ju."

Other fans joined in, appreciating the kid for his great workout session.

"Aye ayyyyee Kyden let’s work king," @MikeyCoinSnatch said.

"Go get it young man. One day you can be a beast like your pop. Hit them books then that court. God bless," @JEsquerette said.

"Nahhh this is tough," @insidethearc__ said.

While most fans appreciated the talent of Kyden, some fans expressed their desire to see him play for the Knicks in the future.

"Get his draft day fit ready !" @albrown71965844 said.

"Demand he gets drafted by Knicks only. let’s go Ky!!"

Kyden is gaining quite a following among NBA fans. He is often seen accompanying his father to his games and goes viral from time to time for his reactions.