Watch: Kawhi Leonard beats 'washed' allegations with nasty poster on JaVale McGee 

Kawhi Leonard has been receiving "washed" allegations on social media, but his recent performances say otherwise. Leonard might have put the allegations behind on Wednesday night in the LA Clippers' 131-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The two-time champion put shot-blocking maestro JaVale McGee on a poster.

The Clippers were up 96-77 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter. Leonard has the ball at the top of the key being defended by Trey Lyles. He ran past Lyles and drove to the basket wherein he was met by McGee at the rim.

Leonard rose up and dunked the ball on McGee as fans inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento reacted. A foul was also called as the Clippers took more control of the game en route to their eighth win of the season.

Kawhi Leonard was simply magnificent against the Sacramento Kings, finishing with 34 points on 14-for-18 shooting from the field. Leonard also had nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. James Harden had his best game as a member of the LA Clippers with 26 points, six assists and five steals.

Paul George had 19 points, three rebounds and seven assists, while Ivica Zubac had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Clippers overcame De'Aaron Fox's 40-point performance by limiting the rest of his teammates.

Domantas Sabonis only had 11 points on 12 shots, while the Kings failed to capitalize on Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov's spark off the bench in the second quarter. It also didn't help that Sacramento was playing their second game of a back-to-back.

Kawhi Leonard has not missed a game this season

Kawhi Leonard signed with the LA Clippers in the summer of 2019 after helping the Toronto Raptors win their first-ever NBA championship. Leonard joined forces with Paul George to make the Clippers title contenders on paper, but injuries have prevented them from winning the franchise's first ring.

Leonard has played in just a total of 161 regular-season games for the Clippers, missing 147 games due to different injuries. He has also missed 13 postseason games, as well as two play-in tournament matchups in 2022.

However, it's a different story this season. Leonard has not missed a game so far, playing in all 17 games. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

