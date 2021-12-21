Watch: Kawhi Leonard's hilarious response to the question - “Why does Santa hate going down the chimney?”

Apparently, Kawhi Leonard has a sense of humor. At least around Christmas time that is. The 30-year-old injured Los Angeles Clippers superstar appeared in a Christmas video for the franchise.

He cracked a dad joke that would leave most people pleasantly surprised. Kawhi, after all, is known for his stoic demeanor. Any time he does anything even remotely funny, wittingly or otherwise, it turns the internet upside down.

Kawhi, who is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury, recently featured in a video for the Los Angeles Clippers where he made the following joke:

“Why does Santa hate going down the chimney? Because he’s Claus-trophobic.”

Kawhi is followed by Reggie Jackson going, “Ho, ho, ho” at his inane attempt at humor while using a Santa Claus filter.

Kawhi recently seen working out with the Los Angeles Clippers, could be back earlier than anticipated

Kawhi Leonard suffered a partial tear to his right ACL. It happened during the 2021 postseason in the midst of the playoff series between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have never officially commented on Kawhi’s exact return date, early reports indicated that he would miss a big chunk of the 2021-22 season. He might end up missing the entire season altogether, depending on the severity of his tear.

However, Los Angeles Clippers fans must have been happy to see Kawhi working out with the franchise before their contest against the Utah Jazz last week. Kawhi was seen dribbling and working on his ball-handling in a video put out by Los Angeles Clippers’ beat reporter, Andrew Greif.

Visuals of Kawhi working out with the basketball doesn’t necessarily mean that he will return this month or early next year. But it does give considerable hope to Los Angeles Clippers’ loyalists that the franchise superstar could be ready for the 2022 postseason.

Kawhi joined the Clippers during 2019 free agency after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors. He has won two NBA titles (the first in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs). The two-time NBA Finals MVP is a certified winner and was brought in to help the Clippers usher in a new era.

Kawhi is a five-time All-Star and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to making the All-Defensive team seven times. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2011 Draft. The Los Angeles Clippers are the third NBA franchise Kawhi has been associated with after playing seven seasons for the Spurs and one season for the Raptors.

