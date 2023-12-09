WATCH: Kawhi Leonard hits mind-boggling one-foot floater from 3 to beat the shot clock 

Kawhi Leonard had his best game of the season on Friday night against the helpless Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Leonard finished with 41 points to lead the LA Clippers to their 11th win of the season. One of his baskets in the game was a mind-boggling floater from beyond the arc.

In the video below, the Clippers had a comfortable 105-93 lead in the fourth quarter when Leonard hit one of the most absurd shots of his career. He had the ball with around 10 seconds left in the shot clock. He was doubled team by Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker, so he had to pass the ball back to Paul George.

Keyonte George poked the ball loose, but Leonard was able to recover it with just two seconds left in the shot clock. "The Klaw" had no other choice but to take a shot, which was a one-handed floater from the 3-point area. The ball went in to give the Clippers a 15-point lead with around five minutes remaining in the game.

Here's the video of Leonard's mind-boggling shot:

Kawhi Leonard finished with a season-high 41 points after going 14-for-23 from the field, making six 3-point shots and a perfect 7-for-7 on free throws. Leonard was nearly unstoppable as the LA Clippers bagged the 117-103 win.

Paul George had 20 points, three rebounds and six steals, while James Harden added 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. All five starters for the Clippers scored in double-figures with Norman Powell contributing 10 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, John Collins was the best player for the Utah Jazz on Friday night. He had 20 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks. Keyonte George had 15 points and three assists, while Talen Horton-Tucker added 15 points.

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have now won 3 games in a row

Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have now won three games in a row to improve their record to 11-10 for 10th place in the Western Conference standings. It's a good sign for head coach Ty Lue, who had to deal with a lot of things following the acquisition of James Harden.

The Clippers struggled to get wins in Harden's first few games with the team. However, things started to turn around after Russell Westbrook volunteered to come off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George assumed their status as the first two options of the team, while James Harden has taken fewer shots in exchange for being the team's primary ballhandler and playmaker.

