Watch: Kawhi Leonard showcased his insane hands in a viral commercial 

"Fun Guy" Kawhi Leonard has had a few moments where he's publicly shown his hilarious side. One instance was during an HEB commercial when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.

The ad is set up in a laundry with Kawhi and other Spurs legends like Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

Leonard shows off his insane hand size in that commercial by palming a massive load of clothes in one hand.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

"That's just how I do it, man," says Kawhi as his teammates act surprised about his hand size.

Leonard's hand size is one of the reasons he earned the nickname "The Klaw," as it also allows him to be a solid defender. Notably, his hand length of 9.75 inches and span of 11.25 inches is the ninth biggest among NBA players of all time.

The internet frequently gets sent into a frenzy when they compare Leonard's hand size to other NBA players with similar overall size as him, or old commercials like these that go viral.

Kawhi Leonard has often drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan because of his hand size and style of play

Kobe Bryant was believed to be the next Michael Jordan and the closest player to the latter in terms of skill and demeanor. However, Kawhi Leonard might be close too.

His midrange game, fadeaways, hand size, defense and demeanor on the court have seen several analysts draw comparisons between Kawhi and MJ.

Kawhi is also a remarkable performer in the playoffs, having won two NBA Finals MVPs. The comparisons started during his second Finals MVP and championship run in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting on 49/38/88 splits.

He put the Raptors on his back with a historic performance that postseason led them to their maiden championship. Leonard came up clutch on several occasions and got past rivals like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East before he took on the then two-time reigning champions Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry.

Kawhi Leonard came up big during his other playoff runs, too, following that, but injuries limited him from a potentially historic run. Leonard doesn't have a similar resume as Michael Jordan, but flashes of the latter in the LA Clippers star have seen him draw comparisons to the all-time great.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)