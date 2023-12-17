WATCH: Keegan Murray erupts for 12 threes at an 85% clip and rips career-highs across the board

The Sacramento Kings were able to pick up their second win in a row against the Utah Jazz behind the historical shooting of Keegan Murray. The Iowa Hawkeye made it in the history books tallying 12 three-pointers to end the game with 47 total points with the final score settling at 125-104.

The record-breaking three-pointer came at the elbow in the final seconds of the third quarter as he just took a jab step to get space from rookie Taylor Hendricks.

The Sacramento Kings to a 15-9 record with Murray adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals on his statistical line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Murray joins an elite club of seven NBA players who hit 12 three-pointers or more in a game. Donyell Marshall, Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant also made the feat while Klay Thompson did it twice.

Among those who he tied with, at 13 threes, made were Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Zach LaVine. Klay Thompson still holds the NBA All-Time Record of threes made in a game with 14 back on October 29, 2018.

Keegan Murray's 47-point performance pushes Sacramento Kings to a blowout win over the Utah Jazz

The Sacramento Kings were able to light the beam for their 15th win in the 2023-24 season after Keegan Murray fired a career-high 13 three-point baskets against the Utah Jazz.

Expand Tweet

Keegan Murray had help coming from Domantas Sabonis who almost had a triple-double night with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Malik Monk also had a good night with 18 points coming off the bench while Harrison Barnes had 16 points, four rebounds and two assists.

On the other side, Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 26 points while Lauri Markannen chipped in 18 markers on the loss.

The Sacramento Kings will be hosting four more games at home from December 18 to 23. Up next on their calendar are the Washington Wizards followed by the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.