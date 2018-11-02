NBA: Top 3 Highest-Scoring Games of Klay Thompson's career

2018 NBA Finals - Game One

Klay Thompson is widely known as one of the greatest shooters of all-time. He knocks down three-pointers even from way downtown with high accuracy and makes it look so effortless. When he catches fire, Thompson torches the opponents with red-hot performances.

Thompson was drafted in the NBA by the Golden State Warriors with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft and went on to become a 4-time NBA All-Star. He is a three-time champion and played a key role for the Warriors to win all those three titles.

Through the course of this article, let us take a look at three of the highest-scoring performances of Klay Thompson in NBA.

#3 52 at Chicago Bulls, 29th October 2018

Thompson set the NBA record with 14 threes in a single game

Stat Line: 52 points, 5 rebounds and a steal on 62.1 percent shooting

Klay Thompson started the 2018-19 in a very disappointing way. He was struggling night after night and it slowly started adding to the Warriors' worry. A lot of critics also started questioning Klay's performances but he turned the tables quickly when the Warriors faced the Bulls in Chicago.

Thompson went bonkers and dropped 52 points in just 26 minutes. He knocked down 14 three-pointers and set an NBA record for most made three-pointers in a single-game. All his shots were on the money that night and he could not be stopped.

He finished the night shooting 18-29 from the field, with a field-goal percentage of 62.1. He was +28 on the night and answered the critics in his own fashion. He sat the entire fourth quarter as the Warriors were already up 36 points after the end of three quarters.

