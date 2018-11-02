×
NBA: 3 Triple-Doubles with zero turnovers

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
97   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:25 IST

Chris Paul is one of the greatest pass-first Point Guards
Chris Paul is one of the greatest pass-first Point Guards

A triple-double is not an easy achievement and involves the player to dominate with his all-around game-play. It requires players to have extraordinary skill, along with unquestionable court-vision.

Turnover is when a team loses the possession of the ball to the opposition before the player takes a shot. The points-rebounds-assists is the usual combination with which players register triple-doubles and it requires a player to dish out dimes a lot. One way in which a turnover occurs is when a pass gets intercepted by the opposition player and this is the most common turnover in the NBA.

However, there are few NBA players who have a terrific court-vision and passing ability. In this article, let us take a look at three triple-doubles with zero turnovers.

#3 Baron Davis

Baron Davis came up big with his performance
Baron Davis came up big with his performance

Stat Line: 33 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals on 41.4 percent shooting

Baron Davis was drafted with the third overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1999 NBA draft. He dominated the league and had the potential to become one of the greatest point guards but continuous injuries derailed his career and he slowly faded away.

Davis showed flashes of what he was truly capable of doing when the Hornets played the Magic in Eastern Conference First Round of the 2002 NBA Playoffs. After the first two games, the series was tied at one apiece and the Hornets visited Orlando for Game 3.

He exploded for 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to collect a triple-double and beat the Magic on the road. He had zero turnovers on the night and was +14 on the night. Tracy McGrady scored a game-high 37 points for the Magic but Davis' all-around game helped the Hornets outlast the Magic in overtime, 110-100. The Hornets finished the series in 4 games.

1 / 3 NEXT
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
