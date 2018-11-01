5 Famous NBA players with at least 30 points and 30 rebounds in a single game

Dwight Howard made his way to this list

A basketball player needs to have incredible strength and height to be able to score a lot of points, collect a lot of rebounds and dominate the game for entire 48 minutes. It is an extraordinary achievement to score at least 30 points and collect at least 30 rebounds and only a few players have been fortunate to reach this milestone in the history of NBA.

This is a very rare achievement that needs players to be in a beast mode to be able to achieve it. However, there are few players who have gotten there more than once with some breath-taking performances.

Without further delay, let us look at five players who have scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 30 rebounds in a single game.

#5 Kevin Love

Kevin Love achieved this feat when he was playing for the T-Wolves

Kevin Love was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft. However, he was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the third overall pick, O.J. Mayo, in an eight-player deal. Love put the league on notice right from his early days in the league and was known for his ability to post double-doubles, night in and night out.

During his second season in the NBA, Kevin Love achieved this feat when he scored 31 points and collected 31 rebounds. He dominated the Knicks and they had no answer for Love as he messed around and got the double-double.

He finished the night shooting 11-26 from the field, with a field-goal percentage of 42.3. Out of the 31 boards, 12 of them were on the offensive end and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the New York Knicks, 112-103. It is remarkable how Love achieved this feat so early in his career.

