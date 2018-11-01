NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Oldest players

Vince Carter is on this list, just like you would expect

For athletes, it is a challenging thing to perform consistently even with age catching up and the players need to take a lot of care to avoid any injuries. It is every athlete's dream to play the sport they love for a long number of years.

While injuries have derailed and cut short the careers of a lot of players in the NBA, there are also few players who have been very fortunate to never have any major injury that impacted their career. These players have entertained the fans all over the world for more than a decade and still crave to do it for much longer.

With their best playing-days already behind them, they play because of their passion to stay connected to the game. Let us take a look at the five oldest players in the NBA in the ongoing 2018-19 season.

#5 Kyle Korver (37 years old)

Kyle Korver is a shooting-machine

Kyle Korver is a shooting machine and has been the most reliable shooter on his team for the most part of his career. He was selected by the New Jersey Nets with the 51st overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

During the 2015 season, he made it to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Korver set an NBA record in the 2009-10 season when he was playing for the Utah Jazz where he knocked down 53.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Korver is currently fourth on the list of all-time 3-point scoring leaders with 2218 threes made after 5141 attempts with a three-point field-goal percentage of 43.1. He is one of the oldest players in the league currently and is in his third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

