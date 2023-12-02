Watch: Kevin Durant beats Adidas' 'dusty' allegation with annihilating chase-down block on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant showed he still has a lot of games left in him by completing a chase-down block on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in their game against the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Perhaps it was the 35-year-old star making a point following allegations by Adidas in a back-and-forth on social media that Durant is already “dusty” and retirement-bound.

The play came with three minutes left in the opening quarter of the showdown between the Suns and Nuggets in Phoenix. Caldwell-Pope was driving on a fast break off a rebound play when Durant came from behind and swatted his shot away.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The beef between Kevin Durant and Adidas stemmed when the 13-time NBA All-Star rejected a request to wear a newly released Adidas shoe of fellow All-Star Anthony Edwards.

‘KD,’ who is signed to a lifetime contract with Nike, responded to a video request by Edwards on X, saying by way of Forbes:

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers.”

Adidas responded, as per various media outlets, with:

“u dusty bouta retire soon anyway.”

The shoe brand, however, deleted the post and later said that it was “meant to send that from the burner account.”

Kevin Durant is still balling at the age of 35

While already in his 16th year in the NBA, Kevin Durant, 35, is still playing at a high level and remains one of the top draws in the league.

In the ongoing season of the NBA, he is leading the charge for the Suns, with averages of 31.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 36.8 minutes of play.

With him setting the pace, the Suns have compiled an 11-7 record so far, fourth in the Western Conference. They are also in play for the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament title, setting a date with Pacific Division rivals LA Lakers in the semifinals. They play on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Suns were gunning for win number 12 against the Denver Nuggets on Friday at home.

At the end of the third quarter, the Mile High City team was ahead, 94-91.

Jusuf Nurkic and Durant were leading the charge for Phoenix, scoring 26 and 24 points, respectively.

Following their game against the Nuggets, the Suns will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back before trekking to Los Angeles for their In-Season semifinal game against the Lakers.