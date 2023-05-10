Watch - Kevin Durant meets Jamal Murray at the summit and sends it back 

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant helped his team end the first quarter of Game 5 strong with an amazing sequence. After a huge block on Jamal Murray on one end, the forward hit a key jumper to cut into the Denver Nuggets' lead at the other.

The Suns-Nuggets Western Conference semi-finals series has been nothing short of competitive. With both teams refusing to give each other an inch, the two go head-to-head in Game 5 to take control of the series.

The first quarter saw the Nuggets take a commanding lead. However, Suns superstar Kevin Durant refused to let his team slip further.

In the closing moments of the quarter, Durant displayed his skills as a two-way player. After reading the incoming pass from Nikola Jokic to Jamal Murray, he came up strong from the side and met Murray at the summit for the block. Durant then followed up with a solid transition bucket at the other end.

Evan Sidery @esidery What a sequence here from Kevin Durant. What a sequence here from Kevin Durant. https://t.co/BJ7XAryqzF

The sequence by Durant did just about enough to put some fire back in the Suns' offense. Phoenix eventually saw Devin Booker close out the quarter by drawing a foul and getting two more points.

Kevin Durant has struggled in the first half

The first half of Game 5 has come to an end with the Denver Nuggets leading 52-49. While this is a much better look for the Phoenix Suns after being outscored, the Suns will have some concerns of their own.

A primary issue will be Durant's efficiency from the floor thus far. KD has 13 points in the game. This is second only to Devin Booker's 19 points. However, Durant has been 5-16 from the field and 0-3 from the three-point line.

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five

Although Durant has made his presence felt on the rebounding and defensive side of the ball, the Suns will hope to see their superstar pick up his offensive output as well.

The combination play of Durant and Booker has been the Suns' recipe for playoff success. Considering some of the performances the two have put up in this series so far, it isn't out of the question to expect KD to go off in the second half.

