Watch: Khris Middleton accidentally sprinkles some 'Luka Magic' with wild dish to Malik Beasley

Khris Middleton had his ups and downs for the past two seasons due to injuries. So far, he has only missed two of the Milwaukee Bucks' 12 games this season.

With their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Charlotte Hornets almost concluded, Khris Middleton made quite an unusual highlight. The Bucks were already leading by 13 points with 6:24 to go in the fourth quarter when the three-time NBA All-Star made his bid for Shaqtin' A Fool move.

Middleton came from the elbow by the 3-point line trying to create a separation from Miles Bridges. The single-dribble stop cross led to a stepback pull-up jumper. As Middleton goes up to the apex of his jump shot, the ball somewhat left his hands and landed on Malik Beasley.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ready to pull up for a 3, Beasley took the chance while the defense was caught off-guard with Hornets' Nic Richards too late to contest the wide-open jumper. The ball goes through the hoop, and Beasley smiles, while Middleton has a big grin and the Bucks bench can't help but laugh.

Expand Tweet

Khris Middleton gets 12 points as Milwaukee Bucks blow away Charlotte Hornets by 31

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-4) are now on a three-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 130-99. Damian Lillard led the team with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, after missing the team's last game against the Toronto Raptors, returned to provide the Bucks with 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Khris Middleton logged in 21 minutes to tally 12 points and six boards, but Malik Beasley was on a roll once again, helping Lillard out in the scoring department with 20 points.

On the other side of the fence, LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 37 points along with five rebounds and five assists. Miles Bridges came off the bench and was the team's second-best scorer with 17 points in 33 minutes.

For their next game, the Bucks are going back to the Fiserv Forum to host the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 18. Meanwhile, the Hornets, now on a three-game losing streak, will host their next three games at the Spectrum Center against the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards from Nov. 18-22.